FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RBI focused on rate cut transmission - Rajan
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
December 1, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

RBI focused on rate cut transmission - Rajan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Reserve Bank of India's Governor Raghuram Rajan attends the "Financial Inclusion: Can It Meet Multiple Macroeconomic Goals?" event during the 2015 IMF/World Bank Annual Meetings in Lima, Peru, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Paco Chuquiure/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India governor said he is focusing on transmission of rate cuts passed earlier this year but added that the central bank remains open to easing rates further.

The RBI kept its key repo lending rate unchanged at 6.75 percent on Tuesday, as widely expected. The RBI has lowered the rate by 125 basis points this year, including a larger-than-expected 50 bps cut at its last policy review in late September.

Governor Raghuram Rajan also said the U.S. Fed’s expected rate increase later this month is no longer a central factor in the RBI’s deliberations.

Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhary, Swati Bhat and Neha Dasgupta; Writing by Himank Sharma; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.