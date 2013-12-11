FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's rating may be pressured if polls end in hung parliament-S&P
#Credit Markets
December 11, 2013 / 6:52 AM / 4 years ago

India's rating may be pressured if polls end in hung parliament-S&P

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - India’s sovereign rating may come under pressure if general elections due by May next year end up with a hung parliament or with a government unable to push through reforms, Standard & Poor’s said on Wednesday.

“If it is a hung parliament or if the government is unable to effect reforms, definitely by implication the rating will come under pressure,” said Terry Chan, credit analyst at Standard & Poor’s during a teleconference with reporters.

S&P has a “negative” outlook on India’s sovereign ratings, meaning any downgrade from its current “BBB-minus” would place the country’s debt in so-called “junk.” (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)

