FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India pitches for a ratings upgrade with Fitch - source
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 12, 2015 / 8:01 AM / 3 years ago

India pitches for a ratings upgrade with Fitch - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 12 (Reuters) - India has pitched for a sovereign credit rating upgrade with Fitch Ratings, after announcing its federal budget last month, a senior finance ministry source said.

“India has taken several measures in the budget to cut fiscal deficit and promote investments. The rating agencies should consider upgrading sovereign credit rating,” the source told reporters after Indian officials met with Fitch executives on Thursday.

“India’s position is much better among the BRICS group of countries,” the source added.

After the budget, Fitch had welcomed India’s efforts to press on with structural reforms and a push to resolve bottlenecks that have held up major infrastructure projects, but said the “less aspiring” fiscal consolidation strategy was negative for ratings.

Fitch, and major peers S&P and Moody’s Investors Service, rate Indian credit at the lowest investment grade with a “Stable” outlook. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.