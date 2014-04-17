FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P: India's ratings to depend on next govt econ, fiscal policies
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 17, 2014 / 6:12 AM / 3 years ago

S&P: India's ratings to depend on next govt econ, fiscal policies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 17 (Reuters) - Standard and Poor’s may upgrade India’s outlook if the government that is elected next month addresses some of the country’s fiscal and economic challenges through steps such as passing a goods and services tax.

“If in the future they implement policies that effectively addresses some of the credit weaknesses that I have highlighted, we could revise the outlook to stable again,” said S&P senior director Kim Eng Tan in a webcast.

“In the absence of effective policy action, we could lower the ratings on the sovereign,” he added.

S&P rates India at “BBB-minus” and is the only of the three major credit agencies to have a “negative” outlook. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Writing by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.