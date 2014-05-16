FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moody's to focus on how new Indian govt brings down fiscal deficit
May 16, 2014 / 11:23 AM / 3 years ago

Moody's to focus on how new Indian govt brings down fiscal deficit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 16 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service will focus on how the new Indian government brings down the fiscal deficit to sustainable levels when assessing India’s credit profile, sovereign rating analyst Atsi Sheth said on Friday.

“One of the things that would be positive for India’s credit profile is if the fiscal deficit is reduced quite significantly from current levels of above 4 percent (of gross domestic product),” Sheth told Reuters in a phone interview.

India’s fiscal deficit touched 4.5 percent of GDP in the fiscal year ended in March 2014.

Moody’s currently rates India at “Baa3”, the lowest investment-grade rating, and a “stable” outlook.

Sheth spoke to Reuters after the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies were headed for the biggest victory the country has seen in 30 years. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam)

