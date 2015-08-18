Moody's cuts India's 2015 growth forecast to around 7 percent

A labourer works on the construction site of a residential building in Mumbai. May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service cut its forecast for India’s economic growth to around 7 percent this year from 7.5 percent because of lower-than-expected rainfalls in the ongoing monsoon season, the ratings agency said on Tuesday.

Moody’s maintained its forecast of around 7.5 percent increase in gross domestic product (GDP) for 2016, but pointed to risks ahead that include delays to the government’s reform plans.

Moody’s rates India at its lowest investment grade rating of “Baa3” with a “positive” outlook.