Moody's cuts India's 2015 growth forecast to around 7 percent
#India Top News
August 18, 2015 / 3:51 AM / 2 years ago

Moody's cuts India's 2015 growth forecast to around 7 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A labourer works on the construction site of a residential building in Mumbai. May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service cut its forecast for India’s economic growth to around 7 percent this year from 7.5 percent because of lower-than-expected rainfalls in the ongoing monsoon season, the ratings agency said on Tuesday.

Moody’s maintained its forecast of around 7.5 percent increase in gross domestic product (GDP) for 2016, but pointed to risks ahead that include delays to the government’s reform plans.

Moody’s rates India at its lowest investment grade rating of “Baa3” with a “positive” outlook.

Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
