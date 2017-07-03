(Repeats story issued late on Friday with no changes to text)
By Rafael Nam and Abhirup Roy
MUMBAI, June 30 India's market regulator on
Friday set tougher rules for the country's ratings agencies,
including mandating them to more closely monitor whether issuers
are meeting their debt obligations and increasing disclosure
requirements.
Regulators and market participants argue the agencies were
slow to adjust ratings of some companies that defaulted.
Each of the big three global agencies - Standard & Poor's,
Fitch Ratings and Moody's Investors Service - are majority
owners of firms in India which operate independently of their
parent companies with different rating standards.
Under existing rules, ratings agencies operating in India
are already required to "continuously monitor" the securities
they rate and disseminate any changes "promptly."
But the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)
regulator said they would henceforth have to track whether debt
issuers were meeting payments for each rated instrument and be
alert for any deterioration of financial conditions.
Credit agencies would also need to review ratings after
every "material event" and request monthly "no default
statements" from issuers, SEBI added.
SEBI has threatened to impose tougher rules since the
agencies were perceived to have responded slowly to changing
conditions in several companies that defaulted, including Amtek
Auto.
Shriram Subramanian, founder of shareholder advisory firm
InGovern, said the rules would put the onus on agencies to more
closely supervise the ratings they assigned.
"These new guidelines makes it obligatory for rating
agencies to provide closer monitoring," he said, noting they
would also encourage issuers to be "more transparent" with the
agencies.
(Additional reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; editing by
John Stonestreet)