(Repeats story issued late on Monday with no changes to text)
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, July 3 India's market
regulator chairman Ajay Tyagi said on Monday he was considering
imposing more regulations on ratings agencies, days after
announcing a set of tough new rules that the agencies must
observe.
Regulators and market participants say the agencies were
slow to adjust ratings on some companies that subsequently
defaulted, including Amtek Auto Ltd in 2015. Their
concerns have grown as markets have witnessed a record-setting
surge in corporate bond sales.
"We are not happy with the current state of affairs of
rating agencies," Tyagi told reporters in the sidelines of an
event.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India said on Friday
that under the new rules agencies must monitor more closely
whether issuers are meeting their debt obligations, and
increasing disclosure requirements.
Tyagi said the regulator was considering a further set of
proposed regulations, adding it would issue a discussion paper
"within a month." He did not provide any specifics.
Rating agencies on Monday declined to comment on SEBI's
proposals.
A source at one of India's four major rating agencies said
that the timing of the rules had come as a surprise and that the
company was still "trying to figure what this would mean for
us."
He said the company would contact SEBI for additional
clarifications and was not aware of any pending regulations.
India has four major rating agencies, of which three are
majority-owned by the big three global agencies - Standard &
Poor's, Fitch Ratings and Moody's Investors Service. But they
operate independently of their parent companies with different
rating standards.
Corporate bond issuance surged 37.2 percent to 2 trillion
rupees in the first half of 2017, the highest first-half figure
since records began in 2000, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Late last year, SEBI tightened disclosure norms for credit
rating agencies in a bid to boost transparency and
accountability.
Global regulators have been cracking down on credit rating
agencies in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, which
many say was a result of inflated ratings assigned by agencies
on complex mortgage-backed securities.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar, Rafael Nam and Abhirup Roy; Editing
by Hugh Lawson)