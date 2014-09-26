FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's fiscal, debt ratios main constraints to rating upgrade: S&P analyst to CNBC-TV18
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 26, 2014 / 10:54 AM / 3 years ago

India's fiscal, debt ratios main constraints to rating upgrade: S&P analyst to CNBC-TV18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - India’s high fiscal and debt to gross domestic product ratios are the main constraints to a sovereign ratings upgrade, Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Agost Benard said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

“Fiscal and debt ratios that India currently has, those are the main rating constraints for India’s sovereign ratings and these ratios are considerably worse than other countries with comparable ratings,” Agost told the news channel on Friday.

“So those are the areas we are looking at, including a higher trend growth rate,” he said.

Benard added that the sustainable changes usually required for a rating upgrade are unlikely in a year.

Earlier today, S&P raised India’s rating outlook of “BBB-minus” to “stable” from “negative”, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s “strong” mandate would allow it to implement fiscal and economic reforms. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.