RBI extends offshore loan window for airlines to March 2016
#Financials
June 11, 2015 / 11:53 AM / 2 years ago

RBI extends offshore loan window for airlines to March 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 11 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India extended the window for airline companies to source working capital loans through the offshore borrowing route until March 31, 2016.

The RBI had earlier extended external commercial borrowings (ECB) under the approval route until March 31, 2015 from Dec. 31, 2013.

The RBI also said eligible borrowers can access ECB for affordable housing under the approval route, for the ongoing financial year 2015-16.

For more details, see (bit.ly/1FUwX2r) (bit.ly/1KYMzpR)

Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Himank Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
