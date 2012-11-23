FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-TABLE-Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 2.91 trln rupees
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Trump’s ‘business-friendly’ gun plan will worsen global conflicts
Commentary
Trump’s ‘business-friendly’ gun plan will worsen global conflicts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 23, 2012 / 3:41 AM / in 5 years

REFILE-TABLE-Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 2.91 trln rupees

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Refiles to remove advisory line)
COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH   AS ON    AVG DAILY CASH     FORTNIGHT  
 BALANCES WITH RBI        DATE    RESERVE REQUIREMENT  ENDING 
  (billion rupees)                  (billion rupees)
   2,908.7900             20/11      2,889.4000        30/11
   2,901.3400             19/11      2,889.4000        30/11
   3,026.7600             17/11      2,889.4000        30/11
   3,004.6000             16/11      2,863.3000        16/11
   3,091.2900             15/11      2,863.3000        16/11
   2,875.4000             13/11      2,863.3000        16/11
   2,910.4900             13/11      2,863.3000        16/11
   2,912.1000             09/11      2,863.3000        16/11    
   
   2,822.7600             08/11      2,863.3000        16/11
   2,723.2800             07/11      2,863.3000        16/11
   2,690.4600             06/11      2,863.3000        16/11
   2,933.0400             05/11      2,863.3000        16/11
   3,008.1400             03/11      2,863.3000        16/11
   2,964.5200             02/11      3,046.4000        02/11
   3,074.7400             01/11      3,046.4000        02/11  
   3,237.2000             31/10      3,046.4000        02/11
   2,981.4200             30/10      3,046.4000        02/11
   3,153.3300             29/10      3,046.4000        02/11
   3,196.5100             27/10      3,046.4000        02/11 
   3,125.7400             26/10      3,046.4000        02/11
   3,084.9000             25/10      3,046.4000        02/11 
   2,913.8400             24/10      3,046.4000        02/11
   2,913.8400             23/10      3,046.4000        02/11
   2,848.6300             22/10      3,046.4000        02/11
   3,291.0000             20/10      3,046.4000        02/11
   3,328.7300             19/10      3,003.4000        19/10
   3,316.5200             18/10      3,003.4000        19/10
   3,155.9400             17/10      3,003.4000        19/10
   3,152.7800             16/10      3,003.4000        19/10
   3,080.2900             15/10      3,003.4000        19/10
   2,992.2000             13/10      3,003.4000        19/10
   3,063.6800             12/10      3,003.4000        19/10
   3,125.8700             11/10      3,003.4000        19/10   
   2,996.1700             10/10      3,003.4000        19/10
   3,013.3200             09/10      3,003.4000        19/10
   2,963.4700             08/10      3,003.4000        19/10
   2,696.4600             06/10      3,003.4000        19/10
   2,689.0000             05/10      3,019.2000        05/10
   2,601.6400             04/10      3,019.2000        05/10
   2,641.4300             03/10      3,019.2000        05/10
   3,235.8200             02/10      3,019.2000        05/10
   3,235.8200             01/10      3,019.2000        05/10
  
    Source - RBI website: www.rbi.org.in 
    Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market
operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by
double-clicking on. 

 (Reporting by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.