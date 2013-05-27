FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
May 27, 2013 / 3:36 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Indian banks' cash balances with RBI drop to 2.84 trln rupees

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - 
COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH   AS ON    AVG DAILY CASH     FORTNIGHT  
 BALANCES WITH RBI        DATE    RESERVE REQUIREMENT  ENDING 
  (billion rupees)                  (billion rupees)
   2,842.6900             21/05      2,900.7000        31/05  
   2,912.2100             20/05      2,900.7000        31/05   
   3,197.2900             18/05      2,900.7000        31/05 
   3,161.3500             17/05      2,879.6000        17/05
   2,824.7300             16/05      2,879.6000        17/05
   2,940.7700             15/05      2,879.6000        17/05    
 
   2,935.7400             14/05      2,879.6000        17/05    
 
   2,720.4700             13/05      2,879.6000        17/05
   2,981.6900             11/05      2,879.6000        17/05
   2,946.6800             10/05      2,879.6000        17/05
   2,886.1800             09/05      2,879.6000        17/05
   2,886.5500             08/05      2,879.6000        17/05
   2,788.2400             07/05      2,879.6000        17/05
   2,874.5500             06/05      2,879.6000        17/05
   2,932.5200             04/05      2,879.6000        17/05    
   2,890.7900             03/05      2,916.6000        03/05
   3,025.3000             02/05      2,916.6000        03/05
   2,807.1200             01/05      2,916.6000        03/05   
   2,794.5700             30/04      2,916.6000        03/05
   2,718.1500             29/04      2,916.6000        03/05
   3,096.3400             27/04      2,916.6000        02/05
   3,113.4500             26/04      2,916.6000        02/05
   2,968.5200             25/04      2,916.6000        02/05
   2,903.3300             24/04      2,916.6000        02/05
   2,904.5900             23/04      2,916.6000        02/05
   2,754.6600             22/04      2,916.6000        02/05
   3,178.2200             20/04      2,916.6000        02/05
   3,101.9300             19/04      2,872.3000        19/04
   3,141.7200             18/04      2,872.3000        19/04
   2,841.2600             17/04      2,872.3000        19/04
   2,683.9300             16/04      2,872.3000        19/04
   2,705.5300             15/04      2,872.3000        19/04
   3,004.8900             13/04      2,872.3000        19/04
   3,039.2800             12/04      2,872.3000        19/04
   3,122.6000             11/04      2,872.3000        19/04
   3,116.2000             10/04      2,872.3000        19/04
   2,961.3600             09/04      2,872.3000        19/04
   2,979.7200             08/04      2,872.3000        19/04
   2,584.4300             06/04      2,872.3000        19/04
   2,522.5500             05/04      2,831.4000        05/04
   2,507.9500             04/04      2,831.4000        05/04
   2,631.2000             03/04      2,831.4000        05/04
   2,998.1400             02/04      2,831.4000        05/04
   3,020.9000             01/04      2,831.4000        05/04
          
 Source - RBI website: www.rbi.org.in 
    Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market
operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by
double-clicking on.

 (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
