TABLE-Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.21 trln rupees
#Financials
September 24, 2013 / 3:37 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.21 trln rupees

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - 
COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH   AS ON    AVG DAILY CASH     FORTNIGHT
 BALANCES WITH RBI        DATE    RESERVE REQUIREMENT  ENDING 
  (billion rupees)                  (billion rupees)
   3,206.6100             20/09      3,013.8000        20/09
   3,179.7100             19/09      3,013.8000        20/09
   3,183.9700             18/09      3,013.8000        20/09
   3,199.8700             17/09      3,013.8000        20/09
   3,236.0500             16/09      3,013.8000        20/09 
   3,306.5800             15/09      3,013.8000        20/09 
   3,617.9700             14/09      3,013.8000        20/09
   3,563.6600             13/09      3,013.8000        20/09 
   3,192.1900             12/09      3,013.8000        20/09
   3,192.1600             11/09      3,013.8000        20/09 
   3,200.7500             10/09      3,013.8000        20/09  
   3,252.4000             09/09      3,013.8000        20/09  
   3,252.4000             07/09      3,013.8000        20/09    
  
   3,305.2400             06/09      3,003.3000        06/09
   3,168.9100             05/09      3,003.3000        06/09
   3,177.4200             04/09      3,003.3000        06/09
   3,192.8800             03/09      3,003.3000        06/09
   3,197.3700             02/09      3,003.3000        06/09
   3,318.4100             31/08      3,003.3000        06/09
   3,267.0300             30/08      3,003.3000        06/09
   3,201.6900             29/08      3,003.3000        06/09
   3,182.9200             28/08      3,003.3000        06/09
   3,172.1100             27/08      3,003.3000        06/09
   3,214.0900             26/08      3,003.3000        06/09
   3,226.5700             24/08      3,003.3000        06/09
   3,193.9000             23/08      2,994.7000        23/08
   3,179.7000             22/08      2,994.7000        23/08
   3,177.5400             21/08      2,994.7000        23/08
   3,193.7700             20/08      2,994.7000        23/08
   3,195.1500             19/08      2,994.7000        23/08 
   3,233.0600             17/08      2,994.7000        23/08  
   3,248.5800             16/08      2,994.7000        23/08 
   3,202.2400             15/08      2,994.7000        23/08
   3,202.2400             14/08      2,994.7000        23/08
   3,196.8700             13/08      2,994.7000        23/08
   3,196.1900             12/08      2,994.7000        23/08  
   3,231.6800             10/08      2,994.7000        23/08
   3,220.4800             09/08      2,988.1000        09/08
   3,220.4800             08/08      2,988.1000        09/08
   3,187.4200             07/08      2,988.1000        09/08
   3,173.9600             06/08      2,988.1000        09/08
   3,192.3800             05/08      2,988.1000        09/08
   3,249.5400             03/08      2,988.1000        09/08 
   3,245.0300             02/08      2,988.1000        09/08
   3,206.0200             01/08      2,988.1000        09/08
              
 Source - RBI website: (www.rbi.org.in) 
    Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market
operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by
double-clicking on.

 (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
