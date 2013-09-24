TABLE-Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.21 trln rupees

Sept 24 (Reuters) - COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 3,206.6100 20/09 3,013.8000 20/09 3,179.7100 19/09 3,013.8000 20/09 3,183.9700 18/09 3,013.8000 20/09 3,199.8700 17/09 3,013.8000 20/09 3,236.0500 16/09 3,013.8000 20/09 3,306.5800 15/09 3,013.8000 20/09 3,617.9700 14/09 3,013.8000 20/09 3,563.6600 13/09 3,013.8000 20/09 3,192.1900 12/09 3,013.8000 20/09 3,192.1600 11/09 3,013.8000 20/09 3,200.7500 10/09 3,013.8000 20/09 3,252.4000 09/09 3,013.8000 20/09 3,252.4000 07/09 3,013.8000 20/09 3,305.2400 06/09 3,003.3000 06/09 3,168.9100 05/09 3,003.3000 06/09 3,177.4200 04/09 3,003.3000 06/09 3,192.8800 03/09 3,003.3000 06/09 3,197.3700 02/09 3,003.3000 06/09 3,318.4100 31/08 3,003.3000 06/09 3,267.0300 30/08 3,003.3000 06/09 3,201.6900 29/08 3,003.3000 06/09 3,182.9200 28/08 3,003.3000 06/09 3,172.1100 27/08 3,003.3000 06/09 3,214.0900 26/08 3,003.3000 06/09 3,226.5700 24/08 3,003.3000 06/09 3,193.9000 23/08 2,994.7000 23/08 3,179.7000 22/08 2,994.7000 23/08 3,177.5400 21/08 2,994.7000 23/08 3,193.7700 20/08 2,994.7000 23/08 3,195.1500 19/08 2,994.7000 23/08 3,233.0600 17/08 2,994.7000 23/08 3,248.5800 16/08 2,994.7000 23/08 3,202.2400 15/08 2,994.7000 23/08 3,202.2400 14/08 2,994.7000 23/08 3,196.8700 13/08 2,994.7000 23/08 3,196.1900 12/08 2,994.7000 23/08 3,231.6800 10/08 2,994.7000 23/08 3,220.4800 09/08 2,988.1000 09/08 3,220.4800 08/08 2,988.1000 09/08 3,187.4200 07/08 2,988.1000 09/08 3,173.9600 06/08 2,988.1000 09/08 3,192.3800 05/08 2,988.1000 09/08 3,249.5400 03/08 2,988.1000 09/08 3,245.0300 02/08 2,988.1000 09/08 3,206.0200 01/08 2,988.1000 09/08 Source - RBI website: (www.rbi.org.in) Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Supriya Kurane)