FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.14 trln rupees
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 26, 2013 / 3:41 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.14 trln rupees

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - 
COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH   AS ON    AVG DAILY CASH     FORTNIGHT
 BALANCES WITH RBI        DATE    RESERVE REQUIREMENT  ENDING 
  (billion rupees)                  (billion rupees)
   3,139.2300             23/09      3,047.1000        04/10
   3,178.3100             21/09      3,047.1000        04/10
   3,206.6100             20/09      3,013.8000        20/09
   3,179.7100             19/09      3,013.8000        20/09
   3,183.9700             18/09      3,013.8000        20/09
   3,199.8700             17/09      3,013.8000        20/09
   3,236.0500             16/09      3,013.8000        20/09 
   3,306.5800             15/09      3,013.8000        20/09 
   3,617.9700             14/09      3,013.8000        20/09
   3,563.6600             13/09      3,013.8000        20/09 
   3,192.1900             12/09      3,013.8000        20/09
   3,192.1600             11/09      3,013.8000        20/09 
   3,200.7500             10/09      3,013.8000        20/09  
   3,252.4000             09/09      3,013.8000        20/09  
   3,252.4000             07/09      3,013.8000        20/09    
  
   3,305.2400             06/09      3,003.3000        06/09
   3,168.9100             05/09      3,003.3000        06/09
   3,177.4200             04/09      3,003.3000        06/09
   3,192.8800             03/09      3,003.3000        06/09
   3,197.3700             02/09      3,003.3000        06/09
   3,318.4100             31/08      3,003.3000        06/09
   3,267.0300             30/08      3,003.3000        06/09
   3,201.6900             29/08      3,003.3000        06/09
   3,182.9200             28/08      3,003.3000        06/09
   3,172.1100             27/08      3,003.3000        06/09
   3,214.0900             26/08      3,003.3000        06/09
   3,226.5700             24/08      3,003.3000        06/09
   3,193.9000             23/08      2,994.7000        23/08
   3,179.7000             22/08      2,994.7000        23/08
   3,177.5400             21/08      2,994.7000        23/08
   3,193.7700             20/08      2,994.7000        23/08
   3,195.1500             19/08      2,994.7000        23/08 
   3,233.0600             17/08      2,994.7000        23/08  
   3,248.5800             16/08      2,994.7000        23/08 
   3,202.2400             15/08      2,994.7000        23/08
   3,202.2400             14/08      2,994.7000        23/08
   3,196.8700             13/08      2,994.7000        23/08
   3,196.1900             12/08      2,994.7000        23/08  
   3,231.6800             10/08      2,994.7000        23/08
   3,220.4800             09/08      2,988.1000        09/08
   3,220.4800             08/08      2,988.1000        09/08
   3,187.4200             07/08      2,988.1000        09/08
   3,173.9600             06/08      2,988.1000        09/08
   3,192.3800             05/08      2,988.1000        09/08
   3,249.5400             03/08      2,988.1000        09/08 
   3,245.0300             02/08      2,988.1000        09/08
   3,206.0200             01/08      2,988.1000        09/08
              
 Source - RBI website: (www.rbi.org.in) 
    Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market
operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by
double-clicking on.

 (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.