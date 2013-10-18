TABLE-Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.07 trln rupees

Oct 18 (Reuters) - COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 3,070.1900 14/10 3,033.3000 18/10 3,121.4200 12/10 3,033.3000 18/10 3,122.9300 11/10 3,033.3000 18/10 3,079.1600 10/10 3,033.3000 18/10 3,078.6500 09/10 3,033.3000 18/10 3,093.1800 08/10 3,033.3000 18/10 3,093.6700 07/10 3,033.3000 18/10 3,080.8900 05/10 3,033.3000 18/10 3,120.9000 04/10 3,047.1000 04/10 3,084.4000 03/10 3,047.1000 04/10 3,121.4000 02/10 3,047.1000 04/10 3,121.4000 01/10 3,047.1000 04/10 3,242.6300 30/09 3,047.1000 04/10 3,315.7000 28/09 3,047.1000 04/10 3,273.1900 27/09 3,047.1000 04/10 3,100.6800 26/09 3,047.1000 04/10 3,118.3000 25/09 3,047.1000 04/10 3,091.4300 24/09 3,047.1000 04/10 3,139.2300 23/09 3,047.1000 04/10 3,178.3100 21/09 3,047.1000 04/10 3,206.6100 20/09 3,013.8000 20/09 3,179.7100 19/09 3,013.8000 20/09 3,183.9700 18/09 3,013.8000 20/09 3,199.8700 17/09 3,013.8000 20/09 3,236.0500 16/09 3,013.8000 20/09 3,306.5800 15/09 3,013.8000 20/09 3,617.9700 14/09 3,013.8000 20/09 3,563.6600 13/09 3,013.8000 20/09 3,192.1900 12/09 3,013.8000 20/09 3,192.1600 11/09 3,013.8000 20/09 3,200.7500 10/09 3,013.8000 20/09 3,252.4000 09/09 3,013.8000 20/09 3,252.4000 07/09 3,013.8000 20/09 3,305.2400 06/09 3,003.3000 06/09 3,168.9100 05/09 3,003.3000 06/09 3,177.4200 04/09 3,003.3000 06/09 3,192.8800 03/09 3,003.3000 06/09 3,197.3700 02/09 3,003.3000 06/09 Source - RBI website: (www.rbi.org.in) Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)