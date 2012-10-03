FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.36 trln rupees as on Sept 28
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 3, 2012 / 3:41 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.36 trln rupees as on Sept 28

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH   AS ON    AVG DAILY CASH     FORTNIGHT  
 BALANCES WITH RBI        DATE    RESERVE REQUIREMENT  ENDING 
  (billion rupees)                  (billion rupees)
   3,360.6100             28/09      3,019.2000        05/10
   3,144.3200             27/09      3,019.2000        05/10
   3,038.2600             26/09      3,019.2000        05/10
   3,192.3100             25/09      3,019.2000        05/10
   3,130.1100             24/09      3,019.2000        05/10
   3,122.5700             22/09      3,019.2000        05/10
   3,195.7200             21/09      3,172.5000        21/09
   3,243.4800             20/09      3,172.5000        21/09
   3,155.0800             19/09      3,172.5000        21/09
   3,136.0400             18/09      3,172.5000        21/09
   2,946.4300             17/09      3,172.5000        21/09
   3,255.7000             15/09      3,172.5000        21/09  
   3,481.2400             14/09      3,172.5000        21/09 
   3,221.2400             13/09      3,172.5000        21/09
   3,187.3400             12/09      3,172.5000        21/09
   3,342.4800             11/09      3,172.5000        21/09   
   3,146.0900             10/09      3,172.5000        21/09
   3,188.1700             08/09      3,172.5000        21/09
   3,171.0000             07/09      3,156.9000        07/09
   2,947.0500             06/09      3,156.9000        07/09
   2,961.4300             05/09      3,156.9000        07/09
   3,096.5500             04/09      3,156.9000        07/09
   3,132.0200             03/09      3,156.9000        07/09
   3,393.6800             01/09      3,156.9000        07/09
   3,301.2000             31/09      3,156.9000        07/09
   3,175.7400             30/08      3,156.9000        07/09
   3,262.0100             29/08      3,156.9000        07/09
   3,249.5700             28/08      3,156.9000        07/09
   3,244.1700             27/08      3,156.9000        07/09
   3,219.7500             25/08      3,156.9000        07/09
   2,939.2100             23/08      3,100.7800        24/08
   2,974.5500             22/08      3,142.2000        24/08 
   3,006.9800             21/08      3,142.2000        24/08
   3,300.0800             20/08      3,142.2000        24/08
   3,301.5000             18/08      3,142.2000        24/08  
   3,276.4300             17/08      3,142.2000        24/08 
   3,192.0700             16/08      3,142.2000        24/08 
   3,247.4100             15/08      3,142.2000        24/08 
   3,247.4100             14/08      3,142.2000        24/08 
   3,083.8900             13/08      3,142.2000        24/08 
   3,242.6900             11/08      3,142.2000        24/08 
   3,237.6600             10/08      3,134.6000        10/08 
   3,161.4600             09/08      3,134.6000        10/08 
   2,988.4400             08/08      3,134.6000        10/08 
   2,892.0600             07/08      3,134.6000        10/08 
   3,039.5500             06/08      3,134.6000        10/08   
   3,174.7600             04/08      3,134.6000        10/08 
   3,177.8400             03/08      3,134.6000        10/08 
   3,176.5700             02/08      3,134.6000        10/08    
   3,315.0000             01/08      3,134.6000        10/08 
  Source - RBI website: www.rbi.org.in 
   Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market
operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by
double-clicking on. 

 (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.