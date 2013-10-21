FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.13 trln rupees
October 21, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.13 trln rupees

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH   AS ON    AVG
DAILY CASH     FORTNIGHT
 BALANCES WITH RBI        DATE    RESERVE REQUIREMENT  ENDING 
  (billion rupees)                 (billion rupees)
   3,129.1100             17/10      3,033.3000        18/10
   3,119.5400             16/10      3,033.3000        18/10
   3,119.3700             15/10      3,033.3000        18/10 
   3,070.1900             14/10      3,033.3000        18/10
   3,121.4200             12/10      3,033.3000        18/10
   3,122.9300             11/10      3,033.3000        18/10
   3,079.1600             10/10      3,033.3000        18/10
   3,078.6500             09/10      3,033.3000        18/10
   3,093.1800             08/10      3,033.3000        18/10
   3,093.6700             07/10      3,033.3000        18/10
   3,080.8900             05/10      3,033.3000        18/10
   3,120.9000             04/10      3,047.1000        04/10
   3,084.4000             03/10      3,047.1000        04/10    
   3,121.4000             02/10      3,047.1000        04/10 
   3,121.4000             01/10      3,047.1000        04/10
   3,242.6300             30/09      3,047.1000        04/10
   3,315.7000             28/09      3,047.1000        04/10
   3,273.1900             27/09      3,047.1000        04/10 
   3,100.6800             26/09      3,047.1000        04/10
   3,118.3000             25/09      3,047.1000        04/10
   3,091.4300             24/09      3,047.1000        04/10
   3,139.2300             23/09      3,047.1000        04/10
   3,178.3100             21/09      3,047.1000        04/10
   3,206.6100             20/09      3,013.8000        20/09
   3,179.7100             19/09      3,013.8000        20/09
   3,183.9700             18/09      3,013.8000        20/09
   3,199.8700             17/09      3,013.8000        20/09
   3,236.0500             16/09      3,013.8000        20/09 
   3,306.5800             15/09      3,013.8000        20/09 
   3,617.9700             14/09      3,013.8000        20/09
   3,563.6600             13/09      3,013.8000        20/09 
   3,192.1900             12/09      3,013.8000        20/09
   3,192.1600             11/09      3,013.8000        20/09 
   3,200.7500             10/09      3,013.8000        20/09  
   3,252.4000             09/09      3,013.8000        20/09  
   3,252.4000             07/09      3,013.8000        20/09    
  
   3,305.2400             06/09      3,003.3000        06/09
   3,168.9100             05/09      3,003.3000        06/09
   3,177.4200             04/09      3,003.3000        06/09
   3,192.8800             03/09      3,003.3000        06/09
   3,197.3700             02/09      3,003.3000        06/09
              
    Source - RBI website: (www.rbi.org.in) 
    Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market
operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by
double-clicking on.

 (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
