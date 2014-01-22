FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-TABLE-Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.19 trln rupees
January 22, 2014 / 6:41 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-TABLE-Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.19 trln rupees

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes to text)
    Jan 22 (Reuters) - 
COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH   AS ON    AVG DAILY CASH     FORTNIGHT
 BALANCES WITH RBI        DATE    RESERVE REQUIREMENT  ENDING 
  (billion rupees)                 (billion rupees)
   3,188.5400             17/01      3,102.1100        24/01
   3,084.9400             16/01      3,102.1100        24/01
   3,142.6400             15/01      3,102.1100        24/01
   3,243.2700             14/01      3,102.1100        24/01
   3,247.5500             13/01      3,102.1100        24/01
   3,201.4100             11/01      3,102.1100        24/01
   3,205.2700             10/01      3,119.4100        10/01
   3,154.9500             09/01      3,119.4100        10/01 
   3,136.1100             08/01      3,119.4100        10/01 
   3,118.1000             07/01      3,119.4100        10/01    
   3,100.0600             06/01      3,119.4100        10/01    
   3,133.4300             04/01      3,119.4100        10/01    
   3,121.3400             03/01      3,119.4100        10/01    
   3,156.7700             02/01      3,119.4100        10/01    
   3,205.1600             01/01      3,119.4100        10/01 
   3,301.1500             31/12      3,119.4100        10/01
   3,158.8200             30/12      3,119.4100        10/01
   3,345.7700             28/12      3,119.4100        10/01   
   3,236.5500             27/12      3,093.1000        27/12
   3,119.9910             26/12      3,093.1000        27/12
   3,129.5400             25/12      3,093.1000        27/12
   3,129.5400             24/12      3,093.1000        27/12
   3,103.6000             23/12      3,093.1000        27/12
   3,167.3500             21/12      3,093.1000        27/12
   3,133.1000             20/12      3,093.1000        27/12
   3,104.7100             19/12      3,093.1000        27/12 
   3,137.1300             18/12      3,093.1000        27/12
   3,178.4800             17/12      3,093.1000        27/12
   3,159.3800             16/12      3,093.1000        27/12
   3,237.5400             14/12      3,093.1000        27/12   
   3,437.7000             13/12      3,085.7000        13/12
   3,111.6400           12/12      3,085.7000        13/12
   3,113.6000             11/12      3,085.7000        13/12 
   3,144.9400             10/12      3,085.7000        13/12
   3,079.0300             09/12      3,085.7000        13/12
   3,126.6500             07/12      3,085.7000        13/12
   3,192.1800             06/12      3,085.7000        13/12
   3,135.6700             05/12      3,085.7000        13/12
   3,107.7600             04/12      3,085.7000        13/12
   3,119.3800             03/12      3,085.7000        13/12
   3,170.7400             02/12      3,085.7000        13/12
   3,282.9400             30/11      3,085.7000        13/12
   3,278.3000             29/11      3,107.9000        29/11
   3,267.1700             28/11      3,107.9000        29/11
   3,264.2200             27/11      3,107.9000        29/11
   3,152.1500             26/11      3,107.9000        29/11
   3,156.7200             25/11      3,107.9000        29/11  
   3,198.6800             23/11      3,107.9000        29/11    
   3,139.7500             22/11      3,107.9000        29/11    
   3,115.0700             21/11      3,107.9000        29/11    
   3,094.0300             20/11      3,107.9000        29/11    
   3,093.3100             19/11      3,107.9000        29/11    
   3,104.8900             18/11      3,107.9000        29/11 
   3,238.7300             16/11      3,107.9000        29/11
   3,142.3200             15/11      3,061.1000        15/11 
   3,141.4600             14/11      3,061.1000        15/11
   3,040.8500             13/11      3,061.1000        15/11
   3,047.1100             12/11      3,061.1000        15/11
   3,057.3600             11/11      3,061.1000        15/11 
    
    Source - RBI website: (www.rbi.org.in) 
    Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market
operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by
double-clicking on.

 (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

