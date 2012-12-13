FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.8 trln rupees
December 13, 2012

TABLE-Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.8 trln rupees

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH   AS ON    AVG DAILY CASH     FORTNIGHT  
 BALANCES WITH RBI        DATE    RESERVE REQUIREMENT  ENDING 
  (billion rupees)                  (billion rupees)
   2,766.5200             10/12      2,882.2000        14/12
   3,004.6100             08/12      2,882.2000        14/12
   3,045.3800             07/12      2,882.2000        14/12
   2,765.7000             06/12      2,882.2000        14/12
   2,954.9700             05/12      2,882.2000        14/12
   2,956.1300             04/12      2,882.2000        14/12
   3,112.4100             03/12      2,882.2000        14/12    
                     
   2,913.0200             01/12      2,882.2000        14/12    
                     
   2,812.9200             30/11      2,889.4000        30/11    
                     
   2,755.0900             29/11      2,889.4000        30/11    
                     
   2,878.7400             28/11      2,889.4000        30/11
   2,862.7000             27/11      2,889.4000        30/11
   2,868.7100             26/11      2,889.4000        30/11    
     
   3,108.3100             24/11      2,889.4000        30/11
   3,057.6700             23/11      2,889.4000        30/11
   2,950.5700             22/11      2,889.4000        30/11    
   2,825.0000             21/11      2,889.4000        30/11    
   2,908.7900             20/11      2,889.4000        30/11
   2,901.3400             19/11      2,889.4000        30/11
   3,026.7600             17/11      2,889.4000        30/11
   3,004.6000             16/11      2,863.3000        16/11
   3,091.2900             15/11      2,863.3000        16/11
   2,875.4000             13/11      2,863.3000        16/11
   2,910.4900             13/11      2,863.3000        16/11
   2,912.1000             09/11      2,863.3000        16/11    
   
   2,822.7600             08/11      2,863.3000        16/11
   2,723.2800             07/11      2,863.3000        16/11
   2,690.4600             06/11      2,863.3000        16/11
   2,933.0400             05/11      2,863.3000        16/11
   3,008.1400             03/11      2,863.3000        16/11
   2,964.5200             02/11      3,046.4000        02/11
   3,074.7400             01/11      3,046.4000        02/11  
   
  
 Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by G.Ram Mohan

