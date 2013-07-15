TABLE-Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 2.90 trln rupees

July 15 (Reuters) - COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 2,899.0700 09/07 2,940.5000 12/07 2,545.9600 08/07 2,940.5000 12/07 2,716.0100 06/07 2,940.5000 12/07 2,821.3300 05/07 2,940.5000 12/07 2,824.6500 04/07 2,940.5000 12/07 2,861.6400 03/07 2,940.5000 12/07 3,400.1100 02/07 2,940.5000 12/07 3,391.4300 01/07 2,940.5000 12/07 3,391.4300 30/06 2,940.5000 12/07 3,392.2800 29/06 2,940.5000 12/07 3,287.8500 28/06 2,942.4000 28/06 2,894.9500 27/06 2,942.4000 28/06 2,795.6400 26/06 2,942.4000 28/06 2,917.5400 25/06 2,942.4000 28/06 2,936.0800 24/06 2,942.4000 28/06 3,015.6100 22/06 2,942.4000 28/06 2,985.7100 21/06 2,942.4000 28/06 3,019.5200 20/06 2,942.4000 28/06 2,861.7800 19/06 2,942.4000 28/06 2,962.3300 18/06 2,942.4000 28/06 2,921.4600 17/06 2,942.4000 28/06 3,219.1300 15/06 2,942.4000 28/06 3,218.3700 14/06 2,892.7000 14/06 2,778.9600 13/06 2,892.7000 14/06 2,915.1700 12/06 2,892.7000 14/06 2,998.1200 11/06 2,892.7000 14/06 2,942.7900 10/06 2,892.7000 14/06 2,830.2300 08/06 2,892.7000 14/06 2,870.1300 07/06 2,892.7000 14/06 2,812.3600 06/06 2,892.7000 14/06 2,828.9400 05/06 2,892.7000 14/06 2,907.9500 04/06 2,892.7000 14/06 2,901.8100 03/06 2,892.7000 14/06 3,086.3700 01/06 2,892.7000 14/06 Source - RBI website: www.rbi.org.in Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)