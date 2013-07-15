FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 2.90 trln rupees
#Financials
July 15, 2013 / 3:41 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 2.90 trln rupees

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH   AS ON    AVG
DAILY CASH     FORTNIGHT
 BALANCES WITH RBI        DATE    RESERVE REQUIREMENT  ENDING 
  (billion rupees)                  (billion rupees)
   2,899.0700             09/07      2,940.5000        12/07    
   2,545.9600             08/07      2,940.5000        12/07
   2,716.0100             06/07      2,940.5000        12/07   
   2,821.3300             05/07      2,940.5000        12/07
   2,824.6500             04/07      2,940.5000        12/07
   2,861.6400             03/07      2,940.5000        12/07
   3,400.1100             02/07      2,940.5000        12/07
   3,391.4300             01/07      2,940.5000        12/07 
   3,391.4300             30/06      2,940.5000        12/07 
   3,392.2800             29/06      2,940.5000        12/07
   3,287.8500             28/06      2,942.4000        28/06    
   2,894.9500             27/06      2,942.4000        28/06 
   2,795.6400             26/06      2,942.4000        28/06
   2,917.5400             25/06      2,942.4000        28/06
   2,936.0800             24/06      2,942.4000        28/06  
   3,015.6100             22/06      2,942.4000        28/06  
   2,985.7100             21/06      2,942.4000        28/06
   3,019.5200             20/06      2,942.4000        28/06
   2,861.7800             19/06      2,942.4000        28/06
   2,962.3300             18/06      2,942.4000        28/06
   2,921.4600             17/06      2,942.4000        28/06
   3,219.1300             15/06      2,942.4000        28/06
   3,218.3700             14/06      2,892.7000        14/06
   2,778.9600             13/06      2,892.7000        14/06
   2,915.1700             12/06      2,892.7000        14/06
   2,998.1200             11/06      2,892.7000        14/06
   2,942.7900             10/06      2,892.7000        14/06
   2,830.2300             08/06      2,892.7000        14/06 
   2,870.1300             07/06      2,892.7000        14/06 
   2,812.3600             06/06      2,892.7000        14/06
   2,828.9400             05/06      2,892.7000        14/06
   2,907.9500             04/06      2,892.7000        14/06
   2,901.8100             03/06      2,892.7000        14/06
   3,086.3700             01/06      2,892.7000        14/06
             
 Source - RBI website: www.rbi.org.in 
    Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market
operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by
double-clicking on.

 (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
