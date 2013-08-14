FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indian banks' cash balances with RBI unchanged at 3.22 trln rupees
#Financials
August 14, 2013 / 3:41 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Indian banks' cash balances with RBI unchanged at 3.22 trln rupees

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH   AS ON    AVG
DAILY CASH     FORTNIGHT
 BALANCES WITH RBI        DATE    RESERVE REQUIREMENT  ENDING 
  (billion rupees)                  (billion rupees)
   3,220.4800             09/08      2,988.1000        09/08
   3,220.4800             08/08      2,988.1000        09/08
   3,187.4200             07/08      2,988.1000        09/08
   3,173.9600             06/08      2,988.1000        09/08
   3,192.3800             05/08      2,988.1000        09/08
   3,249.5400             03/08      2,988.1000        09/08 
   3,245.0300             02/08      2,988.1000        09/08
   3,206.0200             01/08      2,988.1000        09/08
   3,243.1700             31/07      2,988.1000        09/08
   3,243.3900             30/07      2,988.1000        09/08
   3,222.1700             29/07      2,988.1000        09/08
   3,314.8000             27/07      2,988.1000        09/08
   3,151.1000             26/07      2,999.2000        26/07
   2,670.2000             25/07      2,999.2000        26/07
   2,784.2700             24/07      2,999.2000        26/07
   2,804.8200             23/07      2,999.2000        26/07
   2,691.2000             22/07      2,999.2000        26/07
   2,942.7400             20/07      2,999.2000        26/07
   2,931.7800             19/07      2,999.2000        26/07
   3,049.6600             18/07      2,999.2000        26/07
   3,043.2900             17/07      2,999.2000        26/07
   4,387.1600             16/07      2,999.2000        26/07
   3,067.7000             15/07      2,999.2000        26/07
   3,139.2300             13/07      2,999.2000        26/07   
   3,068.2700             12/07      2,940.5000        12/07
   2,799.1600             11/07      2,940.5000        12/07
   2,951.2300             10/07      2,940.5000        12/07
   2,899.0700             09/07      2,940.5000        12/07    
   2,545.9600             08/07      2,940.5000        12/07
   2,716.0100             06/07      2,940.5000        12/07   
   2,821.3300             05/07      2,940.5000        12/07
   2,824.6500             04/07      2,940.5000        12/07
   2,861.6400             03/07      2,940.5000        12/07
   3,400.1100             02/07      2,940.5000        12/07
   3,391.4300             01/07      2,940.5000        12/07 
             
 Source - RBI website: (www.rbi.org.in) 
    Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market
operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by
double-clicking on.

 (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
