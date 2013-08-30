FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.17 trln rupees
August 30, 2013 / 3:47 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.17 trln rupees

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - 
COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH   AS ON    AVG DAILY CASH     FORTNIGHT
 BALANCES WITH RBI        DATE    RESERVE REQUIREMENT  ENDING 
  (billion rupees)                  (billion rupees)
   3,172.1100             27/08      3,003.3000        06/09
   3,214.0900             26/08      3,003.3000        06/09
   3,226.5700             24/08      3,003.3000        06/09
   3,193.9000             23/08      2,994.7000        23/08
   3,179.7000             22/08      2,994.7000        23/08
   3,177.5400             21/08      2,994.7000        23/08
   3,193.7700             20/08      2,994.7000        23/08
   3,195.1500             19/08      2,994.7000        23/08 
   3,233.0600             17/08      2,994.7000        23/08  
   3,248.5800             16/08      2,994.7000        23/08 
   3,202.2400             15/08      2,994.7000        23/08
   3,202.2400             14/08      2,994.7000        23/08
   3,196.8700             13/08      2,994.7000        23/08
   3,196.1900             12/08      2,994.7000        23/08  
   3,231.6800             10/08      2,994.7000        23/08
   3,220.4800             09/08      2,988.1000        09/08
   3,220.4800             08/08      2,988.1000        09/08
   3,187.4200             07/08      2,988.1000        09/08
   3,173.9600             06/08      2,988.1000        09/08
   3,192.3800             05/08      2,988.1000        09/08
   3,249.5400             03/08      2,988.1000        09/08 
   3,245.0300             02/08      2,988.1000        09/08
   3,206.0200             01/08      2,988.1000        09/08
   3,243.1700             31/07      2,988.1000        09/08
   3,243.3900             30/07      2,988.1000        09/08
   3,222.1700             29/07      2,988.1000        09/08
   3,314.8000             27/07      2,988.1000        09/08
   3,151.1000             26/07      2,999.2000        26/07
   2,670.2000             25/07      2,999.2000        26/07
   2,784.2700             24/07      2,999.2000        26/07
   2,804.8200             23/07      2,999.2000        26/07
   2,691.2000             22/07      2,999.2000        26/07
   2,942.7400             20/07      2,999.2000        26/07
   2,931.7800             19/07      2,999.2000        26/07
   3,049.6600             18/07      2,999.2000        26/07
   3,043.2900             17/07      2,999.2000        26/07
   4,387.1600             16/07      2,999.2000        26/07
   3,067.7000             15/07      2,999.2000        26/07
   3,139.2300             13/07      2,999.2000        26/07   
   3,068.2700             12/07      2,940.5000        12/07
   2,799.1600             11/07      2,940.5000        12/07
   2,951.2300             10/07      2,940.5000        12/07
   2,899.0700             09/07      2,940.5000        12/07    
   2,545.9600             08/07      2,940.5000        12/07
   2,716.0100             06/07      2,940.5000        12/07   
   2,821.3300             05/07      2,940.5000        12/07
   2,824.6500             04/07      2,940.5000        12/07
   2,861.6400             03/07      2,940.5000        12/07
   3,400.1100             02/07      2,940.5000        12/07
   3,391.4300             01/07      2,940.5000        12/07 
             
 Source - RBI website: (www.rbi.org.in) 
    Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market
operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by
double-clicking on.

 (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

