FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India cbank may raise new banks' minimum capital need to 10 bln rupees
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 13, 2012 / 1:36 PM / 5 years ago

India cbank may raise new banks' minimum capital need to 10 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 13 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India may increase the minimum capital requirement for new banks to 10 billion rupees ($180.5 million) from the currently proposed 5 billion rupees, said a senior official with direct knowledge of the development.

In its draft guidelines in August, the central bank had proposed a minimum capital requirement of 5 billion rupees for any entity applying for a new bank license.

Earlier this week, the RBI had received comments from industry seeking an increase in the limit.

“Low capital base may not bear the systemic shocks. Low capital would put the newly licensed bank to take high risk and reward route, instead of building a balanced portfolio,” the official told Reuters. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.