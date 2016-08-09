FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India cbank says clean-up of banks' bad loans on track
August 9, 2016 / 10:16 AM / a year ago

India cbank says clean-up of banks' bad loans on track

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Indian banks' clean-up of bad loans is on track, a central bank deputy governor said on Tuesday, expecting their provision coverage ratio to improve.

"Our sense is that they are very much on the track of the clean-up," Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor S.S. Mundra told analysts on a conference call after the central bank held key policy rates.

Last month, an RBI report pegged gross bad loans at Indian banks rising to 8.5 percent of total assets by March 2017 from 7.6 percent in March 2016 in case of central bank ordering them to conduct a second round of asset quality reviews. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

