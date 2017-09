An employee arranges currency notes at a cash counter inside a bank in New Delhi June 8, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it would allow banks to borrow from global multilateral financial institutions for general banking business without seeking the central bank’s approval in a bid to make the funding process easier.

