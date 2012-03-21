FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian banks' credit growth in line with RBI trajectory
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 21, 2012 / 1:00 PM / in 6 years

Indian banks' credit growth in line with RBI trajectory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 21 (Reuters) - The year-on-year credit growth of Indian banks was broadly in line with the Reserve Bank of India’s projection of 16.0 percent rise in the current financial year which ends on March 31, data released by the central bank showed on Wednesday.

As of March 9, banks’ deposit stood at 58.53 trillion rupees($1.15 trillion), while advances amounted to 44.87 trillion rupees, data released by the RBI showed.

Credit grew 16.29 percent from a year earlier, while deposits were up 13.78 percent.

Banks’ investment in government bonds and other approved securities jumped 17.93 percent on a year-on-year basis.

$1 = 50.7 rupees Reporting by Aditya Phatak; editing by Malini Menon

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.