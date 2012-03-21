Indian banks' credit growth in line with RBI trajectory

MUMBAI, March 21 (Reuters) - The year-on-year credit growth of Indian banks was broadly in line with the Reserve Bank of India’s projection of 16.0 percent rise in the current financial year which ends on March 31, data released by the central bank showed on Wednesday.

As of March 9, banks’ deposit stood at 58.53 trillion rupees($1.15 trillion), while advances amounted to 44.87 trillion rupees, data released by the RBI showed.

Credit grew 16.29 percent from a year earlier, while deposits were up 13.78 percent.

Banks’ investment in government bonds and other approved securities jumped 17.93 percent on a year-on-year basis.