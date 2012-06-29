FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian banks' loan growth subdued at 16.5 pct y/y in May-RBI
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 29, 2012 / 1:41 PM / in 5 years

Indian banks' loan growth subdued at 16.5 pct y/y in May-RBI

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 29 (Reuters) - Indian banks’ non-food credit growth slowed to 16.5 percent in May, compared with 21.9 percent in the year ago period, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

The deceleration in non-food credit was led by commercial real estate, where growth was only 2.8 percent, sharply down from 19.9 percent in the year ago, the RBI’s monthly data showed.

The growth in credit to industry, services, non-banking financial institutions, as well as personal loans, also declined in May.

The only sector that showed an increase was agriculture, where credit growth was 14.6 percent, compared with 12.8 percent a year ago, the data showed.

In the month to June 15, loan growth remained sluggish, growing only 1.4 percent, reflecting poor business sentiment, the RBI data had shown on Wednesday.

However, in the fortnight ending June 15, bank loans were up 17.8 percent from a year earlier, the central bank’s weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.