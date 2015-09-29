RBI to work with govt to ensure rate cut transmission

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (L) attend the board of directors meeting of the RBI, in New Delhi in this August 10, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will work with the government to ensure that the benefits of a cut in the policy interest rate is passed on by commercial banks through reductions in their lending rates, RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the central bank cut its policy interest rate to a 4-1/2 year low of 6.75 percent, in a bigger-than-expected move that, with inflation running at record lows, could help an economy in danger of slowing down.

Rajan also said the RBI is comfortable with inflation levels with food prices continuing to fall.