India's current account deficit may be less in 2012/13 - RBI

MUMBAI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - India’s current account deficit could be less in the current fiscal year ending March 2013, compared with the previous fiscal, Reserve Bank of India governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Wednesday at a post-policy conference call with analysts.

For fiscal year 2011/12, India’s current account deficit was $78.2 billion, deeper than the $46 billion deficit in 2010/11.

The RBI left its key interest rate unchanged at 8 percent on Tuesday for the second straight review, showing that bringing down stubbornly high inflation is its top priority even as economic conditions deteriorate. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)