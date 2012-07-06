FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-(July 5)-Indian companies can continue to buy back FX convertible bonds
July 6, 2012 / 4:21 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-(July 5)-Indian companies can continue to buy back FX convertible bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(In July 5 item, corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say Indian companies, not RBI, will buy back FX convertible bonds)

MUMBAI, July 5 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India has allowed companies to continue to buy back foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) under the approval route, it said on Thursday.

The central bank will consider proposals from Indian companies for buyback of FCCBs, if the buyback value is at a minimum discount of 5 percent on the accreted value, it said in a statement.

The buyback scheme would lapse after March 31, the RBI said.

Indian companies face convertible bond redemptions of nearly $5.5 billion this year. A sharp economic and corporate growth slowdown, weakening of the rupee that hit record lows last month and a plunge in stock values have made the debt obligation very costly for some companies. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anand Basu)

