Indian firms' outward FDI in March up at $2.77 bln
April 11, 2012 / 6:22 AM / 6 years ago

Indian firms' outward FDI in March up at $2.77 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Indian companies’ foreign direct investments rose 38 percent on month in March, with bank guarantees continuing to be the biggest contributor, the Reserve Bank of India data showed on Wednesday.

The total outward foreign direct investments (FDI) stood at $2.77 billion during the month compared with $2.01 billion in February.

Bank guarantees were $1.42 billion, up from $1.38 billion.

Of the total outbound FDI, $806.5 million was through loans, compared with $450.4 million in February, the data showed.

The total investment by Indian companies in overseas equities was $545.8 million in March compared with $178.2 million in February. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)

