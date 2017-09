NEW DELHI, March 2 (Reuters) - Indian food-price inflation is on a downtrend due to a fall in global commodity prices and slower growth in rural wages, finance ministry’s economic adviser Arvind Subramanian said on Monday.

Retail food price inflation was 6.06 percent in January, official data showed last month. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Malini Menon)