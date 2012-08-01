FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India cbank doesn't see bunched up fx forward contract maturity
August 1, 2012 / 9:56 AM / 5 years ago

India cbank doesn't see bunched up fx forward contract maturity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India does not see huge amount of forward dollar sales contracts maturing in one single month and therefore does not expect rupee liquidity to be hit, Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor at the central bank, said on Wednesday.

He was speaking at the post-policy conference call with analysts, a day after the RBI left its key interest rate unchanged at 8 percent on Tuesday for the second straight review, showing that bringing down stubbornly high inflation is its top priority even as economic conditions deteriorate.

The central bank has been intervening in the foreign exchange market through spot and forward dollar sales. The outstanding amount of forward dollar sales contract is over $10 billion. (Reporting by Shamik Paul;Editing by Sunil Nair)

