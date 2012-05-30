FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Infra finance cos to have uniform risk weight - RBI
#Credit Markets
May 30, 2012 / 2:20 PM / 5 years ago

Infra finance cos to have uniform risk weight - RBI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 30 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India has allowed infrastructure finance companies (IFCs) to have a risk weight of 50 percent on bonds that cover their public-private partnerships as well as commercial operation date projects.

The central bank said on Wednesday the move was aimed to bring in uniformity in norms that already cover other non-banking financial institutions.

For the assets to carry risk weight, the projects should have completed at least one year of operations, the central bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; editing by Malini Menon)

