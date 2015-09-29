FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RBI's Rajan: cut rates by 50 bps due to slowing global economy
September 29, 2015 / 10:11 AM / 2 years ago

RBI's Rajan: cut rates by 50 bps due to slowing global economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan listens to a question during a news conference after the bi-monthly monetary policy review in Mumbai, India, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan said one of the most important factors behind its larger-than-expected 50 basis points rate cut on Tuesday was slowing global economic growth.

Rajan, at a conference call with analysts, said the RBI’s decisions were driven by fundamentals and trying to avoid under-shooting or over-shooting its inflation targets, adding the central bank did not have a “shock and awe” approach.

The comments came after the RBI cut its policy interest rate to a 4-1/2 year low of 6.75 percent on Tuesday.

Reporting by Swati Bhat and Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
