RBI's Rajan: cut rates by 50 bps due to slowing global economy

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan listens to a question during a news conference after the bi-monthly monetary policy review in Mumbai, India, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan said one of the most important factors behind its larger-than-expected 50 basis points rate cut on Tuesday was slowing global economic growth.

Rajan, at a conference call with analysts, said the RBI’s decisions were driven by fundamentals and trying to avoid under-shooting or over-shooting its inflation targets, adding the central bank did not have a “shock and awe” approach.

The comments came after the RBI cut its policy interest rate to a 4-1/2 year low of 6.75 percent on Tuesday.