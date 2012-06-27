FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India June 15 money supply grows 13.8 pct on year-RBI
#Financials
June 27, 2012 / 12:10 PM / 5 years ago

India June 15 money supply grows 13.8 pct on year-RBI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 27 (Reuters) - India’s M3 money supply rose an annual 13.8 percent as on June 15, compared with a 13.7 percent rise two weeks ago and a 17.3 percent growth a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.

Money supply was 76,216.5 billion rupees ($1.3 trillion) as of June 15 compared with 76,284.2 billion rupees on May 18, the central bank said.

The RBI said year-on-year reserve money growth was 7.2 percent in the week to June 22, compared with 15.4 percent a year ago.

It also said currency in circulation grew 13.8 percent year-on-year in the week to June 22, compared with 15.6 percent a year ago. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)

