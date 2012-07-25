FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's July 13 money supply grows 14.3 pct y-o-y - RBI
July 25, 2012 / 9:04 AM / 5 years ago

India's July 13 money supply grows 14.3 pct y-o-y - RBI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 25 (Reuters) - India's M3 money supply
 rose an annual 14.3 percent as on July 13, compared
with a 13.2 percent rise two weeks ago and a 16.9 percent growth
a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.    
    Money supply was at 77,301.2 billion rupees ($1.4 trillion)
as of July 13, compared with 77,255.6 billion rupees on June 29,
the central bank said.
    The RBI said year-on-year reserve money growth was 9.5
percent in the week to July 20, compared with 13.3 percent a
year ago.
    It also said currency in circulation grew 13.1 percent
year-on-year in the week to July 20, compared with 15.1 percent
a year ago. 
    ($1 = 56.2 rupees)

 (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
