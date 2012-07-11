India's June 29 money supply grows 13.2 pct on year - RBI

MUMBAI, July 11 (Reuters) - India's M3 money supply rose an annual 13.2 percent as on June 29, compared with a 13.8 percent rise two weeks ago and a 17.4 percent growth a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday. Money supply was 77,255.6 billion rupees ($1.4 trillion) as of June 29 compared with 76,216.5 billion rupees on June 15, the central bank said. The RBI said year-on-year reserve money growth was 7.8 percent in the week to July 6, compared with 13.0 percent a year ago. It also said currency in circulation grew 13.3 percent year-on-year in the week to July 6, compared with 14.9 percent a year ago. ($1 = 55.4 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)