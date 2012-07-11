FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's June 29 money supply grows 13.2 pct on year - RBI
July 11, 2012 / 11:32 AM / in 5 years

India's June 29 money supply grows 13.2 pct on year - RBI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 11 (Reuters) - India's M3 money supply
 rose an annual 13.2 percent as on June 29, compared
with a 13.8 percent rise two weeks ago and a 17.4 percent growth
a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.    
    Money supply was 77,255.6 billion rupees ($1.4 trillion) as
of June 29 compared with 76,216.5 billion rupees on June 15, the
central bank said.
    The RBI said year-on-year reserve money growth was 7.8  
percent in the week to July 6, compared with 13.0 percent a year
ago.
    It also said currency in circulation grew 13.3 percent
year-on-year in the week to July 6, compared with 14.9 percent a
year ago. 
    ($1 = 55.4 rupees)

 (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)

