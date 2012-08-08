India's July 27 money supply grows 13.5 pct y-o-y - RBI

MUMBAI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - India's M3 money supply rose an annual 13.5 percent as on July 27, compared with a 14.3 percent rise two weeks ago and a 16.7 percent growth a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday. Money supply was at 77,338.2 billion rupees ($1.4 trillion) as of July 27, compared with 77,301.2 billion rupees on July 13, the central bank said. The RBI said year-on-year reserve money growth was 6.9 percent in the week to Aug. 3 compared with 15.1 percent a year ago. It also said currency in circulation grew 12.4 percent year-on-year in the week to Aug. 3, compared with 15.2 percent a year ago. ($1 = 55.2 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)