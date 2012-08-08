FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's July 27 money supply grows 13.5 pct y-o-y - RBI
August 8, 2012 / 9:46 AM / in 5 years

India's July 27 money supply grows 13.5 pct y-o-y - RBI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - India's M3 money supply
 rose an annual 13.5 percent as on July 27, compared
with a 14.3 percent rise two weeks ago and a 16.7 percent growth
a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.
    Money supply was at 77,338.2 billion rupees ($1.4 trillion)
as of July 27, compared with 77,301.2 billion rupees on July 13,
the central bank said.
    The RBI said year-on-year reserve money growth was 6.9
percent in the week to Aug. 3 compared with 15.1 percent a year
ago.
    It also said currency in circulation grew 12.4 percent
year-on-year in the week to Aug. 3, compared with 15.2 percent a
year ago. 
 ($1 = 55.2 rupees)

 (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
