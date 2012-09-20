India's Sept 7 money supply grows 13.7 pct y-o-y - RBI

MUMBAI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - India's M3 money supply rose an annual 13.7 percent in the two weeks to Sept. 7, the same rate as in the preceding two-weeks and compared with 16.8 percent growth a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday. Money supply was 78,183.2 billion rupees ($1.4 trillion) as of Sept. 7, compared with 77,900.4 billion rupees on Aug. 24, the central bank said. The RBI said year-on-year reserve money grew 7.9 percent in the week to Sept. 14 compared with 16.4 percent a year ago. It also said currency in circulation grew 12.3 percent year-on-year in the week to Sept. 14, compared with 14.2 percent a year ago. ($1 = 54.3 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)