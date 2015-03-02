FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India to amend RBI Act to create monetary policy panel
March 2, 2015 / 10:37 AM / 3 years ago

India to amend RBI Act to create monetary policy panel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 2 (Reuters) - The Indian government will introduce amendments to the Reserve Bank of India Act that would allow for the creation of a monetary policy committee, Finance Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi said on Monday.

Mehrishi was speaking at a news briefing after the finance ministry struck a pact with the RBI to make targeting inflation the cornerstone of India’s monetary policy, setting a central target for consumer price growth of 4 percent.

The act would be amended in the 2015/16 fiscal year after consultations with the RBI and other stakeholders, Mehrishi told reporters. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

