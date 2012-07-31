FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India cbank chief sees scope to cut interest rates in 2012
July 31, 2012 / 10:11 AM / in 5 years

India cbank chief sees scope to cut interest rates in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 31 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India has scope to cut interest rates during this calendar year, Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said in a news conference after the central bank’s policy review, though he declined to elaborate further.

Subbarao said fiscal measures from the government would not necessarily prompt the central bank to take monetary policy action.

Earlier today, the RBI left key policy rates unchanged, citing persistent inflationary pressures. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rafael Nam)

