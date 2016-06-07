FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Rajan says looking for room to cut policy rate
June 7, 2016 / 6:31 AM / a year ago

India's Rajan says looking for room to cut policy rate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 7 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India was maintaining an accommodative monetary policy stances and may cut policy rates further should room for easing emerge, Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Tuesday.

"We're looking for room to ease," Rajan told reporters at a briefing following a policy review.

The RBI left its policy rates unchanged, while cautiously signalling it could cut later this year if monsoon rains, and other factors, dampen upward pressure on food prices.

Rajan also said banks were not in a hurry to cut lending rates because of lack of demand. (Reporting by India newsroom; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
