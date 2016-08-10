FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
India cbank soaking foreign inflows to curb impact on rupee: Rajan
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 10, 2016 / 9:56 AM / a year ago

India cbank soaking foreign inflows to curb impact on rupee: Rajan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - India's central bank is trying to prevent the rupee from becoming too volatile by regularly buying dollars when there are inflows from foreign investors, Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Wednesday.

Rajan, in a television interview, also said the central bank would likely pay a record-high dividend to the government, which would be one-sixth higher than the 699 billion rupees ($10.48 billion) pencilled into the annual budget unveiled in February.

"We are absorbing a fair amount of the inflows," Rajan told ET Now, adding that was a reason why foreign exchange reserves have soared recently to a record high. ($1 = 66.7100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Suvashree Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.