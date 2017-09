Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan listens to a question at a news conference in Mumbai, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Wednesday that the Indian economy will see through any impact of the Greece crisis.

One factor helping India was its stronger foreign exchange reserves, Rajan added in a conference at the Stockholm School of Economics.