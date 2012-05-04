FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 61.49 bln rupees

May 4, 2012 / 3:36 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 61.49 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Date        *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING 	
                 (in billion rupees)  	
------------------------------------------	
03/05@                     61.49	
02/05@                     94.56	
30/04@                    105.53	
28/04@                     92.91	
27/04@                     92.91	
26/04@                     89.77	
25/04@                     93.41	
24/04@                     92.32	
23/04@                     89.69 	
21/04@                     79.39 	
20/04@                     54.85	
19/04@                     79.60	
18/04@                     47.90	
17/04@                     50.37	
16/04@                     51.87      	
13/04@                     49.13    	
12/04@                     49.13    	
11/04@                     51.28	
10/04@                     44.38    	
09/04@                     51.36     	
07/04@                     93.17	
04/04@                     50.37     	
03/04@                     52.40    	
02/04@                     54.07	
30/03@                     65.52	
29/03                     107.60	
28/03                      93.55	
27/03                      60.42    	
26/03                      65.47    	
24/03                      79.42	
22/03                      89.44    	
21/03                      64.49	
20/03                      64.35    	
19/03                      64.35  	
16/03                      71.85	
15/03                      69.33    	
14/03                      94.98    	
13/03                      61.85    	
12/03                      81.20    	
09/03                      70.98    	
07/03                      94.45	
06/03                      59.52    	
05/03                      49.02    	
02/03                      50.48	
01/03                      78.78	
-----------------------------------------  	
Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 8.50 percent.	
Note : * - Data relate to Mumbai centre 	
       @ - Includes 12.75 billion rupees under special refinance	
           facility	
Source - RBI's website: www.rbi.org.in  	
Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market 	
operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by 	
double-clicking on.	
	
 (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)

