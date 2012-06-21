FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indian bank refinancing with RBI rises to 108.53 bln rupees
June 21, 2012 / 3:41 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Indian bank refinancing with RBI rises to 108.53 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Date        *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING 
                 (in billion rupees)  
------------------------------------------
20/06#                    108.53
19/06#                    107.88
18/06#                    109.06
16/06#                    101.46
15/06#                     69.04
14/06#                     98.92
13/06#                     99.22
12/06#                    101.92
11/06#                    102.02
09/06#                    102.82
08/06#                    102.82
07/06#                    102.72
06/06#                    102.72
05/06#                    102.72    
04/06#                    100.34
02/06#                    100.03
01/06#                     98.88    
31/05#                    100.45
30/05#                    101.95
29/05@                     81.53    
28/05@                     81.45
26/05@                     82.51 
25/05@                     82.51    
24/05@                     82.16
23/05@                     86.72
22/05@                     85.77
21/05@                     86.47
19/05@                     89.32
18/05@                     87.67
17/05@                     82.33
16/05@                     84.05
15/05@                     86.78
14/05@                     84.83
12/05@                     56.37
11/05@                     94.23
10/05@                     94.23
09/05@                     94.18    
08/05@                     94.20
07/05@                    158.62
05/05@                    158.55
04/05@                     61.18
03/05@                     61.49
02/05@                     94.56
30/04@                    105.53
28/04@                     92.91
27/04@                     92.91
26/04@                     89.77
25/04@                     93.41
24/04@                     92.32
23/04@                     89.69 
21/04@                     79.39 
20/04@                     54.85
19/04@                     79.60
18/04@                     47.90
17/04@                     50.37
16/04@                     51.87      
13/04@                     49.13    
12/04@                     49.13    
11/04@                     51.28
10/04@                     44.38    
09/04@                     51.36     
07/04@                     93.17
04/04@                     50.37     
03/04@                     52.40    
02/04@                     54.07
-----------------------------------------  
Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 8 percent.
Note : * - Data relate to Mumbai centre
       @ - Includes 12.75 billion rupees under special refinance
           facility
       # - Includes 35.15 billion rupees under special refinance
           facility
Source - RBI's website: www.rbi.org.in  
Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market 
operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by 
double-clicking on.

 (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta in MUMBAI)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
