REFILE-TABLE-Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 298.67 bln rupees
April 23, 2013 / 3:36 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 298.67 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Corrects date in dateline)
    April 23 (Reuters) - - 
Date        *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING
                 (in billion rupees)
------------------------------------------
22/04^                   298.67
20/04^                   298.67
18/04^                   231.48
17/04@@@@@               199.41
16/04@@@@                270.08
15/04@@@@                270.08
13/04@@@@                193.48
12/04@@@@                251.03
10/04@@@@                249.51
09/04@@@@                249.51
08/04@@@@                247.01
06/04@@@@                302.51
05/04@@@@                226.15
04/04@@@@                248.16
03/04@@@@                252.36
02/04@@@@                328.67
01/04@@@@                392.79
30/03@@@@                392.79
28/03@@@@                401.69
26/03@@@                 338.39
25/03@@                  264.70
23/03@                   229.05
22/03#####               196.69
21/03####                288.32
20/03####                258.47
19/03###                 243.47
18/03###                 235.20
16/03###                 167.77
15/03###                 152.52
14/03###                 218.63
13/03###                 199.13
12/03###                 213.60 
11/03###                 215.60
09/03###                 236.76
08/03###                 149.68
07/03##                  227.86
06/03##                  163.77
05/03##                  172.22
04/03#                   137.92
02/03#                   161.79
01/03#                   187.99
-----------------------------------------  
Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 7.50 percent.
Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre
       ^ - Includes 94.37 billion rupees of refinance under
          forex swap    
   @@@@@ - Includes 98.08 billion rupees of refinance under
         forex swap   
    @@@@ - Includes 95.9 billion rupees of refinance under
         forex swap   
    @@@ - Includes 91.52 billion rupees of refinance under
         forex swap   
    @@ - Includes 84.09 billion rupees of refinance under
         forex swap   
      @ - Includes 82.73 billion rupees of refinance under
         forex swap   
 ##### - Includes 80.89 billion rupees of refinance under
         forex swap   
  #### - Includes 77.62 billion rupees of refinance under
         forex swap   
  ### - Includes 72.46 billion rupees of refinance under
         forex swap   
   ## - Includes 70.82 billion rupees of refinance under
           forex swap
     # - Includes 65.87 billion rupees of refinance under
           forex swap
Source - RBI's website: www.rbi.org.in  
Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations
page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on
.

 (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
