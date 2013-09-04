FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls slightly to 426.11 bln rupees
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 4, 2013 / 3:42 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls slightly to 426.11 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - 
Date        *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING
                 (in billion rupees)
------------------------------------------
03/09@@@                 426.11
02/09@@                  426.54
31/08@@                  276.69
30/08@@                  398.34
29/08@@                  426.18
28/08@                   428.54
27/08@                   429.04
26/08#####               430.83
24/08#####               355.34
23/08#####               389.00
22/08#####               419.32
21/08#####               419.53
20/08#####               419.05
19/08#####               419.54
17/08#####               328.30
16/08#####               373.81
14/08#####               419.34
13/08#####               419.29
12/08####                419.38
10/08###                 325.80
08/08###                 348.07
07/08###                 414.95  
06/08##                  419.62
05/08##                  368.57     
02/08##                  343.72
01/08#                   417.42
31/07"""""               440.67
30/07"""""               440.77
29/07"""""               439.67
27/07""""                436.30
26/07""""                314.78
25/07""""                330.27
24/07"""                 375.46
23/07"""                 275.26
22/07"""                 333.26
20/07"""                 245.12
19/07"""                 250.12
18/07"""                 254.21
17/07"""                 299.03
16/07"""                 301.79
15/07"""                 169.41
13/07"""                 198.34
12/07"""                 198.74      
11/07"""                 214.63
10/07"""                 183.70
09/07"""                 207.00
08/07"""                 254.36
06/07"""                 152.20
05/07"""                 149.20
04/07"""                 168.07
03/07"""                 170.14
02/07""                  164.93
01/07"                   168.62
-----------------------------------------  
Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 7.25 percent.
Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre
  
   @@@ - Includes 81.53 billion rupees of refinance under forex
swap
    @@ - Includes 81.85 billion rupees of refinance under forex
swap
    @ - Includes 85.16 billion rupees of refinance under forex
swap
    #####- Includes 89.88 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
  ####- Includes 90.43 billion rupees of refinance under forex
swap  
  ### - Includes 90.69 billion rupees of refinance under
          forex swap    
   ## - Includes 96.32 billion rupees of refinance under
          forex swap 
    # - Includes 97.56 billion rupees of refinance under
          forex swap 
    """""  - Includes 120.87 billion rupees of refinance under
          forex swap 
    """"  - Includes 122.48 billion rupees of refinance under
          forex swap
    """  - Includes 123.56 billion rupees of refinance under
          forex swap
     ""  - Includes 116.35 billion rupees of refinance under
          forex swap
    " - Includes 109.89 billion rupees of refinance under
          forex swap
    Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in)  
Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations
page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on
.

 (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.