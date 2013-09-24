FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indian banks' refinancing with RBI higher at 429.86 bln rupees
#Financials
September 24, 2013 / 3:37 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Indian banks' refinancing with RBI higher at 429.86 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - 
Date        *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING
                 (in billion rupees)
------------------------------------------
23/09^^                  429.86
21/09^^                  373.13
20/09^^                  383.81
19/09^                   433.07
18/09^                   434.57
17/09^                   434.57
16/09^                   434.62
14/09^                   434.77
13/09^                   396.28
12/09@@@@                436.69
11/09@@@@                436.69
10/09@@@@                436.81
07/09@@@@                435.94
06/09@@@@                330.29
05/09@@@@                421.23
04/09@@@                 426.11
03/09@@@                 426.11
02/09@@                  426.54
31/08@@                  276.69
30/08@@                  398.34
29/08@@                  426.18
28/08@                   428.54
27/08@                   429.04
26/08#####               430.83
24/08#####               355.34
23/08#####               389.00
22/08#####               419.32
21/08#####               419.53
20/08#####               419.05
19/08#####               419.54
17/08#####               328.30
16/08#####               373.81
14/08#####               419.34
13/08#####               419.29
12/08####                419.38
10/08###                 325.80
08/08###                 348.07
07/08###                 414.95  
06/08##                  419.62
05/08##                  368.57     
02/08##                  343.72
01/08#                   417.42
-----------------------------------------  
Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 7.50 percent.
Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre
    ^^ - Includes 67.87 billion rupees of refinance under forex
swap  
    ^ - Includes 71.12 billion rupees of refinance under forex
swap
   @@@@ - Includes 76.9 billion rupees of refinance under forex
swap
    @@@ - Includes 81.53 billion rupees of refinance under forex
swap
    @@ - Includes 81.85 billion rupees of refinance under forex
swap
    @ - Includes 85.16 billion rupees of refinance under forex
swap
    #####- Includes 89.88 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
  ####- Includes 90.43 billion rupees of refinance under forex
swap  
  ### - Includes 90.69 billion rupees of refinance under
          forex swap    
   ## - Includes 96.32 billion rupees of refinance under
          forex swap 
    # - Includes 97.56 billion rupees of refinance under
          forex swap 
       Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in)  
Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations
page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on
.

 (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
